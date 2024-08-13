Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $136.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $142.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,698. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.