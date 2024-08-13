ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 3,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

