Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
CLVLY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.36. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
