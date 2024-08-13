Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1357987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
