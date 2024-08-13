Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.03

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1357987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

