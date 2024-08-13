CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the July 15th total of 267,900 shares. Currently, 40.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233,044.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
