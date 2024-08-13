Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.27. The company had a trading volume of 610,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

