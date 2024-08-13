Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $46.84 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $236.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,329. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

