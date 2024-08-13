Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,118,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.