CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $1.25 to $2.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. CommScope traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 2,901,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,990,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COMM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CommScope Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CommScope by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.