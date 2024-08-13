CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $1.25 to $2.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. CommScope traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 2,901,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,990,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CommScope Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
