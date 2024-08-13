Comparing Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Ribbon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $801.85 million 0.64 -$66.21 million ($0.35) -8.43

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03% Ribbon Communications -6.68% 5.32% 2.06%

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controllers; and network transformation products, such as signaling products, call controllers, media gateways, and application servers. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software products and solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport for technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, multi-service access, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.