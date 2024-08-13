Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 603,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,717. The company has a market cap of $165.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.