Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Upgraded to Outperform by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has $2.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock in a research note on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 4.6 %

Comstock stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 1,267,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,484. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. Analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $513,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 19.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 219,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 137.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

