Contrasting 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.63, indicating a potential upside of 190.83%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $20.45 million 37.92 -$100.84 million ($2.44) -6.15 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$32.19 million ($0.63) -1.90

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEL-SCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics N/A -26.75% -24.84% CEL-SCI N/A -218.00% -98.53%

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.