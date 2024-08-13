Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. 625,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,768. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $135.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

