Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,074 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 29,720.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 449,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,809. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

