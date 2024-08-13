Cooper Financial Group Buys 854 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,381 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,069. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

