Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $165.44. 4,965,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455,689. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,108 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,954. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

