Cooper Financial Group Has $736,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

TGT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.