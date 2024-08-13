Cooper Financial Group Has $881,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.72. 766,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

