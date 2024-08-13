Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,016 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,822. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

