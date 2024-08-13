Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,952 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 5,652,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,356,596. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.