Cooper Financial Group Sells 82 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock worth $5,871,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.91. 3,585,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,011. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

