Cormark Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$39.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

GDI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$30.77 and a one year high of C$43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.99 million, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

