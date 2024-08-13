Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $4,275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Corning by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.32. 4,119,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,283. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

