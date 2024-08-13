Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $856.28 and last traded at $857.42. 391,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,988,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $863.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $845.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.24. The company has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

