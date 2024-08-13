Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 1,104 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 555,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 3,066,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

