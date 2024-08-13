Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.5 %

ZTS traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $188.38. 1,688,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,479. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average is $175.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

