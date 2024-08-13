Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,175 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 24.5 %

SBUX traded up $18.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 156,973,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,830. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

