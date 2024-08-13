Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. 3,049,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

