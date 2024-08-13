Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLOA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

CLOA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 160,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

