Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 882 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,463. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $93,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,105.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,177. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

