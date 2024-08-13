Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.18. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $153.88.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.4424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $4,720,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

