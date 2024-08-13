Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.18. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $153.88.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.4424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
