Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

