Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.55.

CR stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,472. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$6.95.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

