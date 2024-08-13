Critical Analysis: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) versus Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and QT Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $991.78 million 0.02 -$14.45 million N/A N/A QT Imaging $1.35 million 7.60 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

QT Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 323.58%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75%

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

