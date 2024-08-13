Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.2% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M&G Plc owned about 0.50% of Crown Castle worth $211,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 1,504,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.