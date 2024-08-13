Crown Oak Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rollins comprises approximately 5.2% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. 883,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,690. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.