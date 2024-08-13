Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.00

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 105.52 ($1.35), with a volume of 111406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

The company has a current ratio of 354.55, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

