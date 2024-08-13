CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.48. The company had a trading volume of 291,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,345. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.