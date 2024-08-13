CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Tops $3.06 on Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00005133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.04591615 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $16,153,638.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

