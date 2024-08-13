D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $61.68. 660,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,936. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

