D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 5,323 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

