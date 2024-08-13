D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 147,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. 3,058,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,281. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

