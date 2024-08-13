D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the quarter. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSTP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.00. 9,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

