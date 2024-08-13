D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $281,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $214.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.