D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.56. 2,226,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,597. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

