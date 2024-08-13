D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.71. The company had a trading volume of 96,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

