D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.15. 2,529,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,558. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $165.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

