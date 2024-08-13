D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in Salesforce by 544.7% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.44 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,019,545 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.