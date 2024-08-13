D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. The company has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

